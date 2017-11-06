TSPSC FSO exam: Last date for raising objection against answer key extended, visit tspsc.gov.in now

TSPSC FSO exam: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has extended the last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key of Forest Section Officers examination. (Website)

TSPSC FSO exam: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key of Forest Section Officers examination. According to the official notification, the last date for receiving objections is on November 9. The commission has said, “The last date of receiving objections on the Preliminary Keys which was declared as 03/11/2017 is now extended upto 09/11/2017. Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided. Objections received beyond 09/11/2017 will not be considered at any cost. The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.”

The preliminary answer key of the TPSC FSO exam was released last Friday. Approximately 90 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now visit the official website tspsc.gov.in to view the preliminary answer keys.

How to download TSPSC FSO Exam 2017 answer key:-

Candidates can follow the following steps to access the answer key for FSO exam:

1. Visit the official website of TSPSC – tspsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link that will direct you to the website

3. Click on the link that says ‘Result, Keys, OMR download’

4. Click on the link for ‘FSO (47/2017) – Preliminary keys – Web Notes.’

5. To check Key for GK paper, click on ‘General knowledge FSO 17471’

6. To check key for Math paper, click on ‘General Mathematics FSO 17472’

7. Answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

8. Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same.

The objections can be submitted in English language and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.