TNPSC recruitment 2018: Applications invited for Civil Judge posts in Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service, apply now at tnpsc.gov.in; know salary, deadline

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The application process started from April 9, while the last date for submission of applications is May 7. The application is invited for 320 positions. For recruitment, the preliminary examination will be conducted on June 9. While those who qualify will have to appear for the mains exams that is scheduled to held in August 2018. Those who will be appointed shall undergo training for a minimum period of 12 months. More details are as follows:

Name of the post: Civil Judge

Name of the organisation: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Number of posts: 320 (approximately)

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Practising advocates/pleaders and assistant public prosecutors

• The aspirants must hold a degree in law from a university in India or an institution recognised by the UGC, or any other equivalent qualification.

• Applicants should be enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu or in the Bar Council of any other state in India.

• i) They must be practising as an advocate or pleader in any court, Or

ii) Must be an assistant public prosecutor having not less than three years of experience as an advocate and/or Assistant public prosecutor.

Fresh law graduates

• The aspirants must be a fresh law graduate possessing a degree in law from a recognised university.

• They must be eligible to be enrolled as an advocate.

• Must have secured an overall percentage of marks in acquiring the Bachelor’s Degree of Law as below:-

(a) 45% Marks in case of Reserved Categories (i.e SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs(OBCMs) and BCMs)

(b) 50% Marks in case of Open Category (i.e Others)

• Must have obtained the Bachelor’s Degree of Law within a period of three years prior to the date of notification.

Age limit

Practising advocates/pleaders and assistant public prosecutors: Maximum 35 years and minimum 25 years.

Fresh law graduates: Maximum 27 years and minimum 22 years.

(Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms)

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of –

• Preliminary examination

• Main examination

• Viva-voce test.

Salary details

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: Important dates

Application process start date: April 9

Last date for fill of application: May 7

Last date for payment of fee through bank: May 9

Preliminary examination: June 9

Mains examination: August 11 and 12

TNPSC recruitment 2018: How to Apply

Step 1) Go to the link tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2) Click on Notification link

Step 3) Click on ‘Ápply Now’ link

Step 4) Fill the application form

Step 5) Submit the application form

Step 6) Pay the application fee

Step 7) Submit details

Step 8) Take a print out for future use

Application fees

• A candidate has to pay Rs 150 in case they are applying online.

• In case of offline payment, the fees is Rs 500.