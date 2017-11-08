TN TRB polytechnic result 2017 declared at trb.tb.nic.in, check now

TN TRB result 2017: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the result of the examination held for the recruitment of 1058 lecturers in polytechnic colleges at trb.tb.nic.in.(Website)

TN TRB result 2017: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the result of the examination held for the recruitment of 1058 lecturers in polytechnic colleges at trb.tb.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can now visit the official website to check their results. The examination was conducted on September 16, 2017. According to reports, more than 1.7 lakh candidates have applied for the examination. Of these, a total of 1.33.567 candidates have appeared in the examination.

TN TRB result 2017: Here are the steps to check the scores:-

1. Visit the official website — trb.tb.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification that says “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges – for the year 2017 – 18 – Please click here for Final Key answers and Individual Candidate Qurey and C.V List”.

3. Then click on “next”.

4. Follow the link that reads “Click here for Individual Candidate Query”.

5. Enter your roll number in the field provided.

6. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

7. Save and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The answers key was published on October 6, 2017 and candidates were given time to submit their representations until 5.30 pm on October 12. The Board has also announced that it will conduct certificate verification in the ratio of 1:2 from November 23 to November 25 this year. The provisional list of candidates called for certificate verification is available on the official website.