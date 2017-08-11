TN TRB Lecturer recruitment 2017: Last date to apply for 1058 posts is today; Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in

There are 1058 posts available for which the exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 2017 (PTI)

TN TRB Lecturer recruitment 2017: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) had announced lecturer recruitment 2017, for which the last date of submitting online application is today, August 11. Candidates interested for the post of engineering or non-engineering subject lecturers in government polytechnic colleges across the state can apply by visiting the official webite: trb.tn.nic.in. There are 1058 posts available for which the exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 2017, as reported by The Indian Express. The timings of the exam is from 10 am to 1 pm. The paper will include 150 questions with a total weightage of 190 marks and will contain questions on general knowledge and the candidate’s chosen subject.

Details:

Name of the board: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board

LAst date of application: August 11, 2017

Exam date: September 16, 2017

Exam timings: 10 am to 1 pm

Available Posts: 1058

Civil- 112

Mechanical- 219

Electrical and electronics- 91

Electronics and communication- 118

Instrumentation and control- 3

Computer science- 134

Information technology- 6

Production engineering- 6

Textile technology- 3

Printing technology- 6

English- 88

Mathematics- 88

Physics- 83

Chemistry- 84

Modern office practice- 17

TN TRB Lecturer Recruitment 2017 – How to Apply

Applicants may follow the following simple steps to apply for TN TRB Lecturer recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TN TRB – trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Follow the link that flashes: “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Govt.Polytechnic Colleges 2017 – 18 – Please click here for Notification and Apply Online”

Step 3: Click on the link that says “Click here – Online Application form for Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering)”

Step 4: Read the instructions provided

Step 5: Click on the link that says ‘Apply now’

Step 6: Fill in the details in the respective fields

Step 7: Submit the application and save a copy for further reference