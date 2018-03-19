This student has become ‘intern-CEO’ for a month; she defeated 2 lakh contenders, will earn a whopping Rs 1 lakh!

Neha Hasabe hails from Belgaum and is a student of M.Com from the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) in Pune, Maharashtra.

In a big achievement, an M.Com student came out as the winner and was awarded the post of a CEO in a competition organized by Wooplr. Neha Hasabe hails from Belgaum and is a student of M.Com from the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) in Pune, Maharashtra. She won the #CEOForAMonth competition in which as many as 2 lakh students, from 50,000 colleges across India participated. Hasabe will now work directly with Arjun Zacharia, the founder of Wooplr. And the best part is that she will be getting a whopping sum of Rs 1 lakh!

Along with Hasabe, as many as 24 other students were selected as city leads for Wooplr, from different regions like Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The competition to find the CEO of the company started way back on February 3, this year. And on March 11, Neha Hasabe was declared as the winner! Speaking on the same, the founder of Wooplr Arjun Zacharia said, “It is a hunt for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, looking for a platform to prove their mettle. The campaign has caught up really well with students and has garnered participation from more than 2 lakh students in a short span of time.”

Neha Hasabe comes from a middle-class family and is very feels ecstatic about the win. She is curious to find out the challenges that a CEO has to face. On winning the competition and becoming the top boss as an intern, Neha said, “I’d first set up my store on Wooplr, I had no idea that this was in store for me. The #CEOForAMonth challenge has given me a great head start and I am overjoyed at the prospect of being a part of Wooplr. I can hardly hold my excitement as I look forward to my stint as Wooplr’s CEO.”