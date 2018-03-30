This city will create maximum number of jobs in 2018; find out

Those, who are searching jobs in Delhi, will likely to get more opportunities.

Jobs in India: Amidst the Congress-led opposition’s incessant attacks on the Narendra Modi government over alleged lack of job creation during the latter’s tenure, here is some encouraging news for the ruling dispensation as well as job seekers. Companies are set to hire more people in 2018-19 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, according to a TeamLease Services report. Those, who are searching jobs in Delhi, will likely to get more opportunities. Vacancies are set to grow in the national capital as Delhi will witness a staggering 17% growth in the hiring in sales sector in the coming fiscal, according the report. Apart from sales, other top sectors which will provide the maximum number of jobs are Customer Service and e-retail, Mayur Saraswat, Head of North Business, TeamLease Services told Financial Express Online.

The report states that 32% of job seekers consider Delhi to be the best place to start their careers. “The city is going through an exciting phase with most of the sectors experiencing growth prospectus. The fact the employers here pay at least 30% premium over other cities to sales professionals makes it a favoured choice for job seekers. The ability of companies to take advantage of this opportunity will depend on their capability to sell more, sell better and sell faster which in turn will stimulate the demand and make sales the inevitable and most potent profile,” Saraswat said.

Job markets in India will also grow as around 2.5 million jobs are likely to be created in sales across 10 sectors in three years. These sectors are organized retail, consumer durables, construction and real estate, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, beauty and wellness, BFSI, automobile, transportation, logistics, warehousing and packaging, food processing and media and entertainment, the report said. The report has also said that increase of 4% to 10% sales jobs during this three years will be due to Goods and Services Tax (GST). The immense job creation potential could be realized through a combination of macro-economic, strategic and technological factors, it said.

Apart from traditional sectors, new age business driven by the governmental thrust on digital India is also going to add a hundred thousand jobs. The adoption of mobile banking and e-payments will add new profiles such as merchant acquirers. In fact, the profile alone will create around 122K jobs in the next 3 years, the TeamLease report said.