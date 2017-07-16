These are top 25 companies in the world; check if your employer is there on the coveted list

Every professional has a dream of working for the best company in the world. (Photo courtesy: LinkedIn Top Companies 2017’s article)

Every professional has a dream of working for the best company in the world. If not the best, at least some of the top companies in the world. LinkedIn has released a list – 2017 Global LinkedIn Top Companies – which represents the firms around the world that are wooing today’s top talent. According to the LinkedIn, these firms are respected brands and innovators and all attract outsize attention by global job seekers. As per LinkedIn, the Top Companies list is based on the billions of actions taken by LinkedIn’s millions of members and looks at three main pillars: 1 Interest in a company’s jobs, 2 Interest in a company’s brand and employees and 3 Employee retention. LinkedIn says that they exclude LinkedIn and Microsoft from all LinkedIn Lists.

Here is the list of this year’s top 25 global companies with their respective global headcount:-

25 GE (Electronic manufacturing)

Global headcount: 295,000

24 Adobe (Computer software)

Global headcount: 15,000

23 Schneider Electric (Electronic manufacturing)

Global headcount: 144,000

22 EY (Accounting)

Global headcount: 250,000

21 Accenture (IT and services)

Global headcount: 401,000

20 PepsiCo (Food and beverages)

Global headcount: 264,000

19 Deloitte (Management consulting)

Global headcount: 244,400

18 IBM (IT and services)

Global headcount: 380,000

17 Johnson and Johnson (Hospital and healthcare)

Global headcount: 126,000

16 The Walt Disney (Entertainment)

Global headcount: 195,000

15 Unilever (Consumer goods)

Global headcount: 169,000

14 Siemens (Electronic manufacturing)

Global headcount: 351,000

13 Oracle (IT and services)

Global headcount: 135,000

12 Tesla (Automotive)

Global headcount: 30,000

11 Cisco (Computer networking)

Global headcount: 73,000

10 Dell Technologies (IT and services)

Global headcount: 145,000

9 L’Oréal (Cosmetics)

Global headcount: 83,000

8 LVMH (Luxury goods and jewelry)

Global headcount: 135,000

7 McKinsey and Company (Management consulting)

Global headcount: 25,000

6 Salesforce (Internet)

Global headcount: 25,000

5 Apple (Consumer electronics)

Global headcount: 110,000

4 Uber (Internet)

Global headcount: 12,000

3 Facebook (Internet)

Global headcount: 17,000

2 Amazon (Internet)

Global headcount: 341,400

1 Alphabet (IT and services)

Global headcount: 72,000

