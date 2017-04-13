These 5 non-existent jobs a generation ago, are a rage today. Check them out!

The marketing industry is one of many that has seen phenomenal changes over the last decade and it continues to develop constantly.

There is no dearth of jobs these days. Jobs exist now that we’d never heard of a decade ago. World Economic Forum, last year, in its annual Human Capital Index said, “This pace of change is only going to get faster thanks to rapid advances in the fields of robotics, driverless transport, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials and genomics”. Here are five jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago but are a rage now!

1) Digital Marketing Specialist: The marketing industry is one of many that has seen phenomenal changes over the last decade and it continues to develop constantly. Go back a decade and most marketing was offline. We had email alright, but the implementation of the likes of social media marketing, search marketing and all of the other strands of digital marketing were non-existent. Now? It’s completely revamped and providing exciting new opportunities all the time.

2) Social Media Manager: Social media was very much in its infancy a decade ago. Facebook had been launched but was still exclusive to Harvard students. The short-lived Bebo hadn’t come into existence yet. LinkedIn was just a year old but had yet to take off properly. Twitter was a few years away. Now, almost three-quarters of online adults are on social media in some shape or form. This brought with it jobs like a social media manager, whose sole responsibility is the management of a company’s social networks. The importance of social media has only been recognised in the last few years and, luckily for those in digital, has brought with it plenty of jobs.

3) Chief Listening Officer: This role is a step up from the social media manager job. It’s quite a new term – if you called yourself a CLO, you would probably get some vacant looks, but it’s an excellent role to get into. The CLO will keep an eye on all social media activity, as well as face-to-face communication with customers. It sounds like an unusual role but the job of a CLO is to provide reports to illustrate the effectiveness of the company’s communication efforts. This can only benefit the overall running of the business.

4) SEO Specialist: The vast majority of people probably wouldn’t have even known what SEO stood for back in 2004 and now some of the most important digital jobs are in SEO. What does a search engine optimisation specialist do? Well, a lot to be honest. Their main role, though, is to increase the search optimisation of websites and content. You’ll want your company to be seen as the go-to place for whatever product you provide. An SEO specialist will focus on improving your website and getting it on to that coveted first page of search results and improving the searchability of your content so that it regularly shows up in keyword searches.

5) App Developer: The collaboration between an app designer and an app developer is what produces the apps you use on your phone. Once the app designer finishes their work, they’ll send everything off to the app developer who will implement the design into code. The result? A shiny new app. The developer takes the designs and makes the app do what it’s supposed to – so basically everything behind the scene that you don’t see – but this is what allows you to use every feature of your favourite apps.