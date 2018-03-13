Tesla is hiring! Here’s how your dream of working with Elon Musk can turn into reality

Ever dreamt of working in a top car company and be a part of real-life classic ‘Tetris’? (Reuters)

Ever dreamt of working in a top car company and be a part of real-life classic ‘Tetris’? If yes, then Tesla has a job for you. The Elon Musk company is hiring people for an entry-level post at its factory in Fremont, California. Well, to be more precise, the company is actually looking for someone who can work outside the factory. And what exactly would he be doing? The high-end car and solar panel company is desperately seeking a valet and parking manager for its parking space.

Although Tesla is all about going futuristic, the Elon Musk’s company could not win against the parking problem that half of the world is facing. Tesla’s parking situation – both at its headquarters in Palo Alto and at the factory is disastrous. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s headquarters has 600 parking spaces for an undisclosed number of employees, while its factory in California has 4500 spots for 6000 employees.

The situation has gone so bad that the employees of the company arrive early to get a parking space and resort to taking a nap in their cars before going to work. They also have made an Instagram account, where there are pictures of cars parked illegally.

Tesla has gone to the extent of having posted the job requirement on Linkedin and the listing suggests that a little human touch would solve the problem. The person who would be hired for the job will handle “customer relations regarding parking and valet questions and feedback” and supervise the “portfolio of onsite and off-site parking lots, structures, and facilities.” The candidate should at least have five year’s experience in the field and should be familiar with California parking laws at the tip of his fingers.

HERE IS THE FULL DESCRIPTION OF JOB:

The Role:

As part of the Global Workplace team, the Parking and Valet Manager will develop, manage, optimize, provide strategic direction, and oversight to inform parking demand and valet services for Tesla’s global offices. The Parking and Valet Manager will join the dynamic Workplace team and support environmental sustainability initiatives by growing and managing our Electronic Vehicle Charging through tracking and analyzing data, educating stakeholders on current demand, and continued growth of resources to increase vehicle throughput.

The Workplace Team’s mission is to create an environment for our high performing teams that allows them to realize their true potential. Whichever group we collaborate with, we constantly push ourselves to approach challenges from first principles. Our team aligns around three pillars – Design, Build and Operate. Together we focus on optimizing the space we have, finding the best solutions to Tesla’s expansion needs, and devising and driving our long-term strategy. All of this under the guiding principle of sustainability.

Responsibilities:

Oversee portfolio of onsite and off-site parking lots, structures, and facilities



Innovate new approaches for decreasing parking demand



Lead superb internal customer relations regarding parking and valet questions and feedback; oversee customer service and issue resolution, root case analysis, and corrective actions plans



Act as a main point of contact for all parking lots, structures, and facilities



Maintain parking capacity data and advise cross functional teams of potential operational impacts



Work with internal/external teams to conduct creative employee engagement events and campaigns to highlight parking programs, and motivate participation



Perform strategic analysis to improve and optimize overall parking system efficiency



Recommend and support development of internal parking policies, procedures, and programs



Implement processes for gathering participation data and analyze/report data for decision making



Develop and manage budgets and cost management; oversee payment of vendors



Manage vendors, facilitates staff and service providers as required to ensure excellent service delivery and cost efficiency

Requirements