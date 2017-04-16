Telangana TS 1st and 2nd year (general and vocational) exam 2017 results declared

While 66.86 percent firls passed the exams, the passing percentage was 55.91 percent among boys.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) has announced results of intermediate examinations for both general and vocational courses today. The exams were conducted by the board last month. Candidates, who appeared for exams can check and download their results from the official website – results.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates, who appeared for exams, were tested on streams chosen by them in Humanities and Science. Apart from this, candidates gave at least three language paper and one Ethics and Human Values paper.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh released the results of both first and second year last Thursday.

The exams were conducted in three parts — Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects. The passing percentage for the exam was 35.

According to The Hindu report, the SSC examination results may declare between next month. Around 5,38,226 candidates appeared for the exam that began on March 14. The exam was held at 2600 centres.

In 2016, around 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The passing percentage was 61.41 percent . While 66.86 percent girls passed the exams, the passing percentage was 55.91 percent among boys.

Since last year, TSBIE is declaring the results of both first and second year on the same day.

Steps to check results