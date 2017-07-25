OLX is hiring techies, you can get job in Germany, Portugal and Argentina; know details

The hackathon is designed for data scientists, engineers, and coders and there is no participation fee for it.

Online classifieds firm OLX has kicked off a hackathon to recruit coders. The ‘Code and the Curious’ Hackathon is basically to recruit India’s best coding talent who are skilled in emerging and disruptive technologies across Machine learning, AI, and Data Science, an official statement by OLX said. The hackathon has already received 10,000+ registrations so far, OLX statement added. The hackathon is being done in partnership with online technology and programming platform HackerRank. According to OLX, the recruitment drive consists of two parts – an online assessment challenge from July 22nd to July 27th 2017 followed by a live two-day hackathon session in Gurugram and Bengaluru on 5th and 12th August respectively.

Shortlisted candidates from the second round will undergo interviews for full-time roles at OLX across its global technology hubs in Buenos Aires, Berlin, Lisbon, and Gurgaon, as per OLX. The hackathon is designed for data scientists, engineers, and coders and there is no participation fee for it.

Interested people can apply for the hackathon by registering at http://www.hackerrank.com/code-and-the-curious

“The hackathon is centered around Machine Learning aims to foster innovation, creativity, and original thinking. While the end-goal of the Hackathon is recruitment, we want to make the process fun.” Varun Madan, Head of HR, OLX India, said.

OLX is a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace and it is present in more than 40 countries.