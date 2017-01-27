Teach Ramayana, Mahabharata in schools: Shashi Tharoor

Former Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor. Source: Reuters

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his views on the Indian education system at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He said that schools in India should include the “civilisational aspect of the Indian culture” in their curriculum. He focused on the civilizational aspect as he does not wants to “inject any particular political ideology” upon the school children and is looking forward to enrich the Indian Educational system with its cultural heritage.

While talking about Raj, Tharoor expressed his approval of teaching Mahabharata and Ramayana in schools and he talked about how the British wanted to colonise the Indian minds and brought education that was only meant to further strengthen the Raj and to colonise our behavior. He expressed his sadness by saying that “even after 70 years, though we study Shakespeare, we have not been teaching Kalidasa to our children.”

Shashi Tharoor promoted his book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’ recently at the Jaipur Literature Festival earlier this week. In his book he has talked about the dark ages thyat India has gone through under the British Raj. He discussed the history and consequences of the British Raj with publisher Michael Dwyer at the Jaipur Literature festival that was held on January 22. Tharoor said, “I give credit to those Indian nationalists who learnt English and used English ideas and values to articulate nationalism, which ultimately led us to freedom. As An Indian, I think it’s equally important to forgive Raj, but certainly not forget. Face history as history, leave the past in the past.”