Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board announces over 3,000 jobs at trb.tn.nic.in, check important details here

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be hiring a number of teachers in the state this year for which TRB will be conducting various Written Competitive Examinations for various Recruitments of teachers. In a recently released annual recruitment schedule, the board has announced the hiring of Lecturer, Assistant professor, Elementary Education officer and other posts in the year 2018. There are 3030 posts available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Details about these vacancies have been announced on the official website. The detailed notifications will be issued from 1st week on April onwards. This would be of immense help to candidates for planning their examination schedules well in advance.

Announcing a tentative schedule of the examinations, Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has provided details of the expected dates for respective posts that will commence from mid-July onwards. As per the notification on the official website, the schedule is a tentative programme to be followed by the Teachers Recruitment Board. This is only to inform the applicants to get prepared for the examination.

The table below contains the indicative dates for notification release, examination and result for the respective recruitment process.

S.No. Name of the Post No. of Vacancies Date of Notification Date of Examination Result 1 Agricultural Instructor 25 1st week of April 2018 14.07.2018 Aug-18 2 Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education 1883 1st week of May 2018 2nd week of June 2018 – Certificate Verification Jul-18 3 Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges 1065 1st week of May 2018 04.08.2018 Sep-18 4 Assistant Elementary Educational Officer 57 1st week of June 2018 15.09.2018 Oct-18 5 Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test – Paper-I & II 1st week of July 2018 06.10.2018 & 07.10.2018 Nov-18 TOTAL 3030

TRB will release the scheme of examination and syllabus on its website at the time of notification. Candidates are advised to visit TRB’s website for latest information and notifications.