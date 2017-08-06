Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC Group 2 answer key to be released soon @Tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 written exam has been conducted and the answer key of the exam is likely to be released soon (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 written exam has been conducted and the answer key of the exam is likely to be released soon, NDTV reports. The crucial TNPSC Group 2 answer keys will be uploaded on the official website of the commission – www.tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps in the article to download the answer keys of the TNPSC Group 2 written exam. The TNPSC Group 2 written examination was held earlier in the day between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. To download the answer keys, the candidates may follow the steps given in this article. As per certain reports, 7.5 lakhs candidates have applied for 1,953 vacancies government departments, NDTV reports.

The TNPSC Group 2 written exam comprises of a single paper of objective type questions. The examination included questions related to General Studies – Degree Standard – (75 questions), Aptitude and Mental Ability Test – SSLC Standard – (25 questions) and General Tamil / General English – SSLC Standard – (100 questions). In total, 200 questions were asked in the exam, and the candidates were given 3 hours to answer.

Here are easy steps to follow for the examination

Step One: Log on to Tnpsc.gov.in.

Step Two: Select the Answer keys link given under Results tab.

Step Three: Click on the Group 2 exam link.

Step Four: Click on the download option to save Answer Keys in your PC/Smartphone.

The notification for TNPSC Group 2 examination was released in April this year. Online registration for the same was done till 26 May 2017.