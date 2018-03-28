Syndicate bank result 2018: PGDBF PO exam scores declared at syndicatebank.in, visit official website; know how to check

Syndicate bank result 2018: The results have been declared for the one-year PGDBF programme which is conducted for probationary officers recruitment. (Photo: PTI)

Syndicate bank result 2018: The Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course exam results have been declared by the Syndicate Bank at syndicatebank.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their results. The results have been declared for the one-year PGDBF programme which is conducted for probationary officers recruitment. The examination was conducted by the Syndicate bank on February 25, 2018. The exam was conducted by the Syndicate bank in collaboration with the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd Bangalore along with the Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd (NEIPL) Greater Noida/Mangalore.

All the qualified candidates will be called for Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round. The final section will be done by the bank and the successful candidates will be admitted to the Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme. Once the candidates complete the PGDBF 2018-19 programme, they will then be appointed as the Probationary Officers (PO) at the Syndicate Bank at Scale-I.

Syndicate bank result 2018: How to check results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Syndicate bank at syndicatebank.in

Step 2: Now visit the careers page, by clicking on he careers tab

Step 3: Now click on the link that says ‘Syndicate Bank PGDPF 2018 Result’

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for ahead