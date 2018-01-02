Alert! SSC releases this important notice regarding selection of posts

The commission had declared SSC JE 2016 examination paper II results on December 15 at ssc.nic.in. (Website)

SSC JE 2016 examination: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts examination for the recruitment junior engineering which lakhs of students appear every year. The examination is conducted to fill posts in civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract posts. The commission had declared SSC JE 2016 examination paper II results on December 15 at ssc.nic.in. Now, the commission has released an important notification regarding SSC JE 2016 examination relating to the “revised options” that was available during the document verification. As per the official notification of the SSC, “No changes/additions will be allowed for a revised option for the Departments at the time of Document Verification against the posts already opted by the candidates in their original online applications. The option submitted in the applications will be treated as final.”

Earlier, the revised option was available during the document verification, if the candidates desired as per the qualifications possessed by them. “Revised options may be submitted by the candidates during the document verification if they desire as per the qualifications possessed by them and specific requirements of the different posts, which will be final. If options are not revised, the option submitted in the applications will be accepted as final, ” the previous notification stated, which has now been revoked.

The commission has notified another very important information for the candidates appearing in any of the tests conducted by SSC. The commission has said once the examination form is submitted by the candidates no change of examination centers will be allowed. “It is again brought to the notice of the candidates that in accordance with the decision taken, the Commission shall not entertain and accede to any request for change of examination centre under any circumstance from the aspirant candidates appearing in various examinations conducted by the Commission, ” as per the official notification released by the commission.

The SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.