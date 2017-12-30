Students Alert! SSC releases important notification regarding examination centres; here is what you should not miss

This year SSC CHSL Tier-I exam will be conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018, while Tier-II will be conducted on July 8, 2018. (Website)

Every year lakhs of students register themselves for several exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. From SSC GGL to SSC CHSL, the exams held by the commission is very popular among the candidates seeking government jobs. Recently, the commission has closed the online application window for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level examination. Like the previous years, this year also the applicants were reportedly in lakhs. As the selection of examination centres remains an inevitable part of filling up the examination form, the commission has notified a very important information for the candidates appearing in any of the tests conducted by SSC. “It is again brought to the notice of the candidates that in accordance with the decision taken, the Commission shall not entertain and accede to any request for change of examination centre under any circumstance from the aspirant candidates appearing in various examinations conducted by the Commission, ” as per the official notification released by the commission.

This year SSC CHSL Tier-I exam will be conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018, while Tier-II will be conducted on July 8, 2018. Candidates have been complaining about the official server not functioning properly, as a result, many are unable to register for the exam. The computer-based objective test carried 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 75 minutes to answer the paper questions on general intelligence (reasoning), English language, quantitative aptitude (Mathematics) and general awareness.

Here is the notification:

With only months to go for the exam, the candidates are studying full swing to crack the exam. If you are one of those who have applied for the exam, here’s a point to point guide to crack it:

1) Familiarise yourself with the exam pattern: It is not enough for the candidates to know the syllabus and study hard, students will have to study smart in order to crack the exam. Familiarise yourself with the exam pattern and finish those subjects first which have more weightage.

2) Time yourself: Since the maximum time allotted to the students for the Prelims is 75 mins, the students must make sure they not only get the answers right but also complete the exam on time.

3) Marking concept: Students must be aware of the marking concept of the examination beforehand. According to SSC, 0.25 marks from total score for every wrong answer would be deducted. Candidates thus have to be very careful while marking answers to the questions they are not sure about.

4) Give mock test: It is extremely important for the students to give mock tests before the exam. Going through the syllabus and just learning facts would be of no use if the candidates do not practice giving the exam. Candidates can get their hands on the mock test through various websites and institution.

5) Innovative learning: There are several education applications on android and app store which the candidates can download. From the English language to general awareness, the apps can help candidates with most of the subjects.