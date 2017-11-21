SSC CHSL 2017: SSC CHSL 2017 notification out; from exam date to vacancies, check details here.

SSC CHSL 2017 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website to know all about the exam or can just simply read the text below. The exam will be conducted to fill approximately 3259 posts. According to the notification released by SSC, “The Staff Selection Commission will hold an examination for recruitment to the Posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.”

SSC CHSL 2017 Application Process-

Step 1: Visit the Official website of SSC at ssconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now from the box of ‘Latest News’, clic on the link that says ‘Notice – Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017’

Step 3: A pdf file will open up, read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Now procedure the online application given at Annexure-II.

Note: Fee payable is Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only) that can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/ Mastercard/ Maestro Credit/ Debit card.

SSC CHSL 2017 Pay of the posts-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator(DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL 2017 Eligibility-

A candidate must be a citizen of India or Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India. OR a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit: 18-27 years as on 01.08.2018 (Candidates born not before 02-08-1991 and not later than 01-08-2000)

SSC CHSL 2017 Educational Qualification-

Must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL 2017 Scheme of Examination-

The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III). The examination tier will consist of Objective Type – Multiple choice questions only and the questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL 2017 Mode of Selection-