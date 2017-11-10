SSC Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2017 result on November 24; here are the details

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2017 result on November 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday said that it will announce the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2017 results on November 24. Candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in to check the result. SSC earlier announced that the result will be declared on November 10 for the exam held from September 11 to September 14. The commission also announced that it will release Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2016 results on November 12. The tentative date for declaration of result for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2016 was November 13. Earlier, on November 6, the commission had announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination 2017 results. Candidates can go to the official website to check the result. The commission released the results of all the nine regions on its official website. The commission had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23 across various centres in the country. A total of 15,43,962 candidates had appeared for the examination that was conducted in 43 batches. The answer key for the exam was released earlier in the month of September for the candidates to analyze their performance.

Here are the steps to check SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2017 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: In the latest news section, click on ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2017 result’ link.

Step 3: A PDF page will open where students can check if they have cleared the exam.

Step 4: Download the result for future references.