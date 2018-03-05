SSC SI vacancy 2018: Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI recruitment notification out, apply now at ssc.nic.in; check details

SSC SI vacancy 2018: The last date before which SSC aspirants need to apply for the posts on offer is April 2, 2018.

SSC SI vacancy 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification of for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website to know more about the recruitment process and then register accordingly. The notice released on the official website states, “The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF.” The last date before which SSC aspirants need to apply for the posts on offer is April 2, 2018. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to go through-

SSC SI vacancy 2018: Important dates-

Closing date for receipt of application: April 2, 2018 (Up to 5 PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examinations: Paper I- June 4, 2018 to June 6, 2018 | Paper II- December 1, 2018

SSC SI vacancy 2018: Pay scale-

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs : (Central Armed Police Forces)

The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group „B‟ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police:

The post carries pay scale of Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group „C‟ (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF:

The post carries pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29200-92300) and is classified as Group „C‟ (Non-Gazetted).

SSC SI vacancy 2018: Posts on offer-

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 97 posts

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 53 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1073 posts

ASI (Executive) in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later

SSC SI vacancy 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 20-25 years as on 01.08.2018 (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.1998 are eligible)

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only: Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests.

However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.

Candidates who have not acquired the educational qualification as on 01-08-2018 will not be eligible and need not apply.

SSC SI vacancy 2018: Scheme of Examination-