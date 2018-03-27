SSC SI recruitment 2018: Last date to submit Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI application form April 2; check Pay Commission benefits, other details

SSC SI recruitment 2018: The computer based exam will be conducted from June 4 to June 10, 2018.

SSC SI recruitment 2018: The application process initiated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI will end on April 2 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who still have not filled in the application form for the same can visit the official website now to apply. The notice released on the official website earlier in the month stated, “The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF.”

Here are all the details that one needs to know about SSC SI recruitment 2018-

SSC SI recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Closing date for receipt of application: 02-04-2018(up to 5.00PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examinations:Paper-I: 04-06-2018 to 10-06-2018| Paper-II: 01-12-2018

SSC SI recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Sub-Inspector(GD)in CAPFs :(Central Armed Police Forces)

The post carries pay scale of Level-6(Rs.35400-112400/-)and is classified as Group „B‟(Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector(Executive)-(Male/Female)in Delhi Police:

The post carries pay scale of Leve-6(Rs.35400-112400/-)and is classified as Group „C‟(Non-Gazetted)by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector(Executive)in CISF:

The post carries pay scale of Level-5(Rs.29200-92300)and is classified as Group „C‟(Non-Gazetted).

SSC SI recruitment 2018: Vacancies-

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 97

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 53

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1037

ASI (Executive) in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later

SSC SI recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 20-25 years as on 01.08.2018 (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.1998 are eligible)

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only: Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.

Candidates who have not acquired the required educational qualifications as on 01-08-2018 will not be eligible and need not apply.

SSC SI recruitment 2018: Scheme of Examination-