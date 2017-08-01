SSC SI Recruitment 2017: Tentative Answer Keys uploaded, visit ssc.nic.in to check

SSC SI Exam Date 2017: Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC to check the answer keys and report back to the commission if they want to challenge it. (website)

SSC SI Exam Date 2017: The Answer Keys of the recruitment exam for Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been uploaded on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC to check the answer keys and report back to the commission if they want to challenge it. According to the notice released by SSC, “The Paper – I of Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 was held in Computer Based Mode from 1-7-2017 to 7-7-2017.” The release further states, “Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from 31-7-2017 (5.00 PM) to 06-8-2017 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 06-8-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

Candidates may check the answer keys by using their logging into their accounts to download using the same ID and password that were used during the Examination. The recruitment exams were conducted from July 11 to July 27 at various centres.

Steps to check SSC SI Recruitment Exam 2017 result:

Step 1: Visit the Official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 (Paper – I) – Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys’

Step 3: A pdf containing the link to answer keys will be opened, it will be available on the botton of the release

Step 4: Enter your roll number, password and Exam date

Step 5: Click submit

All the best!!