SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants applying for various jobs at www.ssconline.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for submission of the application for jobs related to posts of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF and CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors Exam 2018. The last date for submission of the application now is April 14. Candidates can apply at www.ssconline.nic.in.

The decision to change the last date was taken after the Delhi Police department issued notifications for 123 department posts apart from 1223 vacancies.

The SSC had earlier issued notification for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018 through employment news that was published on March 03-09 March issue.

Through above-said posts, as many as 1223 vacancies will be filled along with ASI posts in CISF. Out of total posts advertised, 150 posts belong to Delhi Police while other posts are from CAPFs (BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF) vacancies, which is 1073.

Educational Qualification required for all posts under Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018 is graduation degree from any recognised university or any institute equivalent.

The minimum age of candidates must be 20 and maximum 25 as on August 1, 2018. This means candidates must not be born before August 2, 1993, and after August 1, 1998.