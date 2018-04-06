  3. SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants applying for various jobs at www.ssconline.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants applying for various jobs at www.ssconline.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is April 14.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2018 10:41 PM
ssc recruitment 2018, ssc jobs, Staff Selection Commission recruitment, Staff Selection Commission jopbs 2018, ssc cpo recruitment 2018, ssc cpo recruitment, ssc cpo age limit, ssc cpo recruitment notification 2018, ssc cpo jobs 2018 The minimum age of candidates must be 20 and maximum 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for submission of the application for jobs related to posts of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF and CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors Exam 2018. The last date for submission of the application now is April 14. Candidates can apply at www.ssconline.nic.in.

The decision to change the last date was taken after the Delhi Police department issued notifications for 123 department posts apart from 1223 vacancies.

The SSC had earlier issued notification for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018 through employment news that was published on March 03-09 March issue.

Through above-said posts, as many as 1223 vacancies will be filled along with ASI posts in CISF. Out of total posts advertised, 150 posts belong to Delhi Police while other posts are from CAPFs (BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF) vacancies, which is 1073.

Educational Qualification required for all posts under Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018 is graduation degree from any recognised university or any institute equivalent.

The minimum age of candidates must be 20 and maximum 25 as on August 1, 2018. This means candidates must not be born before August 2, 1993, and after August 1, 1998.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top