SSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies by Staff Selection Commission, apply for various posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 1,223 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The application for the same can be submitted online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC will hold computer-based open competitive exam – SICPO examination, 2018 – for the posts mentioned above. More details and information are mentioned below:
Post Details:
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs
• Pay scale: Rs.35400-112400/-
• Post is classified as Group ‘B’ (NonGazetted), Non-Ministerial
Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police
• Pay scale Rs.35400-112400/-
• Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (NonGazetted) by Delhi Police
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF:
• Pay scale Rs.29200-92300
• Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (NonGazetted)
Number of posts:
Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 97
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 53
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1073
Age Limit: 20-25 years
Education Qualification
• Relevant bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent
• Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) for Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police.
• Candidates will not be eligible if they do not have acquired the educational qualification as on August 1, 2018.
How to apply:
Step 1: Go to the link ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab that says, ‘Apply’
Step 3: Click on ‘CAPF’
Step 4: Follow the link ‘Click Here to Apply’
Step 5: Read the instructions given
Step 6: Fill up the online Registration Form. On submission of the Registration Form, Registration ID and password will be provided
Step 7: Fill the application form
Step 8: Submit the information
Step 9: Pay the examination fee
Step 10: Take a print out of the same for the future purpose
Application Fee:
• Rs 100
• Fees can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro Credit/ Debit cards.
• Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and ExServicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fees.
Examination scheme:
There will be 4 stages of exam. All these stages of the examination are mandatory.
• Paper-I
• Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)
• Paper-II
• Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Exam patter:
Questions in both papers will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type
PAPER-I
General Intelligence Reasoning
General Knowledge and General Awareness
Quantitative Aptitude
English Comprehension
PAPER-II
English language & Comprehension
Important dates:
Application Begin Date – March 3, 2018
Application End Date – April 2, 2018 (upto 5 pm)
Offline Challan Generation End Date – April 2, 2018 (upto 5 pm)
Payment Through SBI Challan – April 5, 2018
Exam date:
Paper I – June 4, 2018 to June 10, 2018
Paper II – December 1, 2018