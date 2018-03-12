SSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies by Staff Selection Commission, apply for various posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2018: The application for over 1,223 vacancies can be submitted online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. (Website)

SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 1,223 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The application for the same can be submitted online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC will hold computer-based open competitive exam – SICPO examination, 2018 – for the posts mentioned above. More details and information are mentioned below:

Post Details:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs

• Pay scale: Rs.35400-112400/-

• Post is classified as Group ‘B’ (NonGazetted), Non-Ministerial

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police

• Pay scale Rs.35400-112400/-

• Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (NonGazetted) by Delhi Police

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF:

• Pay scale Rs.29200-92300

• Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (NonGazetted)

Number of posts:

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 97

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 53

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1073

Age Limit: 20-25 years

Education Qualification

• Relevant bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent

• Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) for Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police.

• Candidates will not be eligible if they do not have acquired the educational qualification as on August 1, 2018.

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to the link ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says, ‘Apply’

Step 3: Click on ‘CAPF’

Step 4: Follow the link ‘Click Here to Apply’

Step 5: Read the instructions given

Step 6: Fill up the online Registration Form. On submission of the Registration Form, Registration ID and password will be provided

Step 7: Fill the application form

Step 8: Submit the information

Step 9: Pay the examination fee

Step 10: Take a print out of the same for the future purpose

Application Fee:

• Rs 100

• Fees can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro Credit/ Debit cards.

• Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and ExServicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fees.

Examination scheme:

There will be 4 stages of exam. All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

• Paper-I

• Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)

• Paper-II

• Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Exam patter:

Questions in both papers will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type

PAPER-I

General Intelligence Reasoning

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

PAPER-II

English language & Comprehension

Important dates:

Application Begin Date – March 3, 2018

Application End Date – April 2, 2018 (upto 5 pm)

Offline Challan Generation End Date – April 2, 2018 (upto 5 pm)

Payment Through SBI Challan – April 5, 2018

Exam date:

Paper I – June 4, 2018 to June 10, 2018

Paper II – December 1, 2018