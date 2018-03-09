SSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by Staff Selection Commission, apply for police posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has started accepting applications for various posts

SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has started accepting applications for various posts such as SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI). SSC has released an official notification in the employment news dated 03-09 March 2018. SSC has started the process by accepting applications through the official website – ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates should head towards the website and fill out the forms. However, before the aspirant rush, they should keep in mind the following details:

The online process has started only for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) post, CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors (ASI) posts. The last date to fill and submit the form is 05.00 PM on April 2, 2018. As many as 1223 jobs are up for grabs as per the notification released by the SSC. However, for the post of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, a minimum of 150 posts is available, the remaining 1073 posts are for CAPFs that is, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF. Delhi Police posts for the male officers are 97 Posts meanwhile, there are as many as 53 posts are for female officers.

Important Note: As for the educational qualification for the interested candidates, for all above-mentioned posts a minimum of Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university is necessary. Another important thing to keep in mind is that the upper age Limit for posts offered by SSC. As mentioned in the notification, the candidate has been in the age bracket of 20-25 years as on 01 August 2018. That means interested candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.1998 are eligible.

Important dates:

April 2, 2018 (05 PM): Last Date of fill up the application for the mentioned posts.

June 4, 2018, to June 10, 2018: Date of Examination Paper I

December 1, 2018: Date of Examination Paper II

SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, ASI Vacancy Details:

Delhi Police Sub- Inspector (Male) -97 Posts

Delhi Police Sub- Inspector (Female) -53 Posts

CAPFs Sub Inspector (GD) -1073

How to Apply for Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors Posts:

Interested and eligible candidates should head towards the official website of SSC that is: www.ssconline.nic.in. Candidates should look for http://www.ssc.nic.in->Apply->CAPF. The last and final date for online application submission is 2 April 2018 (05 PM).

Application fee: Rs 100

Other than the written tests, selected candidates will have a to pass the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This will be done for all the posts – that is Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors (ASI).

For selected male candidates:

100 meters race in less than 16 seconds

1.6 km race under 6.5 minutes

In the long jump, you have to achieve 3.65 metres in 3 chances

In the high jump, you need to get 1.2 metres in 3 chances

In Shot put, 16 Lbs or 7.25 kgs need to be thrown at a distance of 4.5 metres in 3 chance

For selected female candidates:

100 metres race under 18 seconds

800 metres race under 4 minutes

In the long jump, the selected candidates need to jump 2.7 metres in 3 chances.

In the high jump: the selected candidates need to jump 0.9 metres in 3 chances.