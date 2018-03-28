SSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts, candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in

The commission is looking to fill up 1223 posts through these posts.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF and CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018 through employment news dated Match 03-09 March. Those interested may apply online on or before April 2 through commission’s official website ssc.nic.in. The commission is looking to fill up 1223 posts through these posts in CISF. Out of these vacant posts, 150 vacancies belong to Delhi Police, rest posts are under CAPFs (ITBP, BSF, CISF, SSB, ) vacancies which is close to 1073.

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must at least be graduates from any recognised university or equivalent. The minimum age required for candidates is 20 years and maximum age is 25 as on August 1, 2018. They should not be born before August 2, 1983 and not after August 1, 1998.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there was no question of re-conducting it. “There was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Due to few incidents of alleged cheating by a few candidates at some venues and subsequent protests by a section of candidates, the SSC has recommended impartial enquiry by the CBI, the minister added. The government has while accepting the SSC recommendation, has referred the matter to the agency for a free and fair probe, he said.

The probe agency has registered a preliminary probe in the matter on March 8, 2018, Jitendra Singh said further. “The said examination has not been cancelled, therefore, the question of re-conducting the test does not arise,” Singh said in reply to a question, as per jagranjosh.com