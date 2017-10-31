SSC CGL 2017 results: Here are the steps to check cut-off marks online at ssc.nic.in

The results are now live and a total of 15,450 candidates have qualified SSC CGL 2017 Tier I.

SSC CGL 2017 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination results for 2017 online at ssc.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of August earlier this year can check their cut-off marks online along with their results. While the results was slated to be declared on October 31, the Commission released the same a day before the scheduled release date on Monday night. The exam was conducted starting from August 5 for 43 batches, for which over 30.26 lakh candidates were registered. However, the average attendance for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was 52.66 per cent, as per Indian Express.

The results are now live and a total of 15,450 candidates have qualified SSC CGL 2017 Tier I. On the basis of this recruitment examination, candidates have provisionally qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III. On the basis of Tier I- here are the number of students who have qualified for the further recruitment process-

Tier-II (Paper-I and II) and Tier-III : 1,50,404 (Total candidates)

Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III) and Tier-III : 10,311 (Only for post of JSO)

Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV) and Tier-III : 15,450 (Only for posts of AAO)

Once all Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III have been conducted, the final scored of the students will be calculated taking in account the marks secured by the candidates in the previous examinations (Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III). Note that all candidates have to pass the 3 tiers separately.

SSC CGL 2017 results: Steps to check cut-off marks online-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section

Step 3: There will be two options – write up and ‘results’

Step 4: Now click on results and check your name and roll number in the pdf file

Step 5: To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

Step 6: Check and download the same for future

All the best, candidates!!