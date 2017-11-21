SSC MTS Answer Key 2017 released at ssc.nic.in, know how to check here

SSC MTS Answer Key 2017: The Computer-based MTS examination was conducted by SSC from September 16, 2017 to October 31, 2017.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2017: The answer keys for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Re-examination, 2016 have been issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website to check their answer keys. The Computer-based MTS examination was conducted by SSC from September 16, 2017 to October 31, 2017 across different centres all over the country. According to a release on the official website, ‘The candidates’ response sheet along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log-in using the same ‘ID’ and ‘Password’, which were used by them during the Examination, to download the same. ‘

It is important to note that the representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from November 20, 2017 (7.00 PM) to November 26, 2017 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenge. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 26-11-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances by SSC.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2017: Steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Keys’ tab that is available on the top of the website

Step 3: Now click on the link that says ‘Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Re-examination, 2016-Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys’

Step 4: Read the information mentioned and then scroll down the page and click on the link that says ‘Link for candidates’response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission off representation’

Step 5: Now once you enter a new page, click on ‘Click Here’

Step 6: Fill in your roll number, password and exam date to access your answer keys

According to reports, over 6 million candidates this year applied for the 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

About SSC:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was established on November 4, 1975. The organisation works with the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. The Commission is provided such supporting staff as considered necessary by the Central Government.