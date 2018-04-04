SSC JE result 2018 date of paper 1 announced at ssc.nic.in; check when and how to download

SSC JE result 2018 paper 1: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for Junior Engineers paper I recruitment examination 2018 on the official website- ssc.nic.in. (Website)

SSC JE result 2018 paper 1: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for Junior Engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) (JE paper I) recruitment examination 2018 on the official website- ssc.nic.in on April 16, 2018. The exam was conducted from January 22 to January 29 this year. Candidates will be shortlisted and recommended for appointment on the basis of their total marks in the Paper I and II and their preference for the posts. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of the posts:

Junior Engineer (Civil), CPWD

Junior Engineer (Electrical) CPWD

Junior Engineer (Civil), Department of Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil), MES

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), MES

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract), MES

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission (CWC)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in Central Water Commission (CWC)

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Farrakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Farrakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Farrakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Roads Organisation, Ministry of Defence

Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), Border Roads Organisation in Ministry of Defence

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Power Research Station

Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), Central Water Power Research Station

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Dte of Quality Assurance Naval

Junior Engineer (Electrical) Dte of Quality Assurance Naval

Junior Engineer (Civil) National Technical Research Organisation

Junior Engineer (Electrical) National Technical Research Organisation

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) National Technical Research Organisation

Name of the official website: ssc.nic.in

SSC JE result 2018 paper 1: How to check

Applicants can check the result for SSC JE Exam Paper I by following the steps mentioned below, once it is out on the website:

Step 1) Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the relevant link

Step 3) Enter all the required details in the given field in a prescribed format

Step 4) Click to submit

Step 5) Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download and take print out of the same for future use

All the best!