SSC JE Recruitment 2017: Junior Engineers jobs notification issued, online registration starts, last date out; know all details here and apply at ssc.nic.in

The posts vacant are – JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL and QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2017.

SSC JE Recruitment 2017: It’s a good news or at least a ray of hope for SSC jobs aspirants. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun online registration for recruitment of Junior Engineers Group-B (Non-Gazetted) posts. SSC will conduct computer based written exam from 5 January to 8 January 2018. Here is everything you want to know about the SSC JE Recruitment 2017:-

– Date of publication of notification: 21-10-2017

– Last date: 17-11-2017

– Date of Computer Based Written Exam: 05-01-2018 to 08-01-2018

– According to the notification, “Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers Group-„B‟ (Non-Gazetted) posts, in Level- 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th CPC w.e.f. 5 th January 2018 to 08th January 2018.”

– Procedure for Online Submission of Application: Online application will be available w.e.f. 21-10-2017 to 17-11-2017 (upto 5.00 PM)

– To apply for the examination, candidates are required to register themselves on http://ssconline.nic.in. Candidates may register once and can apply for any Recruitment Examinations advertised by SSC. The Registration facility is available to the candidates throughout the year on

website http://ssconline.nic.in.

All details of notification: http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/je_notice_20102017.pdf