SSC Delhi Police answer key 2017 released at ssc.nic.in; here is how to check and download

SSC Delhi Police answer key 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer keys for the constable executive exam on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now check their answers visiting the official website. Earlier, the commission had conducted the examination between December 5 and December 8, 2017. A total of 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination out of 1,55,435 candidates who registered themselves. “Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 19 (5.30 pm) to December 22 (5.30 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged,” the official website read.

SSC Delhi Police answer keys 2017: Here is how you can download it:-

1. Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in

2. Now click on the link Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016 – answer keys.

3. A new page will open with an answer key link.

4. Enter your city name, registration number, and date of birth.

5. Your answer keys will appear on the screen.

6. Download and take a print out for further reference.

About SSC:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

SSC is known as Staff Selection Commission which is one of the most well-known government division in India. SSC takes the accountability to inform applicants about jobs and vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission is also known as Karmchari Chayan Aayog in Hindi by many people in India. It holds responsibilities of aspirants to release posts for numerous government department and subordinate offices. The headquarter of SSC is located in New Delhi that is the capital city of India.