SSC CHSL 2017: Application process for 3259 posts ends today, know more about the selection process here

SSC CHSL 2017: The application process for the Recruitment of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 is slated to end today at ssconline.nic.in by 5 PM. Candidates who wish to apply for the post and are yet to apply still have sometime in hand to apply. Candidates ca visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in to apply. Earlier the exam registration deadline was extended to December 27, 2017 from the previous deadline that was earlier set till December 18, 2017. The SSC CHSL Tier-I exam will be conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018, while Tier-II will be conducted on July 8, 2018. Here is all that candidates need to keep in mind while applying-

SSC CHSL 2017: Important Dates-

Computer-Based Tier I Examination: March 4, 2018 to March 26, 2018

Tier II Descriptive Exam Date; July 8, 2018

SSC CHSL 2017: Vacancy Details-

A total of 3259 posts are on offer by SSC. Mentioned below are the details of the posts on offer:

LDC/JSA: 898 posts

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 2359 posts

Data Entry Operator: 2 posts

SSC CHSL Exam 2017 will have Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. Tier I examination results will decide and shortlist those candidates who will appear for Tier II exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III Examination the basis of their performance in (Tier-I + Tier-II) subject to having minimum score of 33% in Tier-II. Tier-III Examination i.e. Skill Test will be of qualifying type. The candidates who qualify Tier III will be called for Document Verification.

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier I Syllabus-

General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation ,Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding , Semantic Series, Figural Pattern – folding and completion, Number Series, and other topics

English Language: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Arithmetic: Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations, among others.

General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General policy and scientific research.