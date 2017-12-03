SSC CHSL 2017 Notification: Applications invited for 3259 posts, last date to apply December 12

Those candidates between the age limit of 18-27 years as on August 8, 2018, are eligible to apply. (PTI)

SSC CHSL 2017 Notification: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has invited applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) for as many as 3,259 posts and the updates can be checked at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply online is December 12. While the date of Computer Based Examination(Tier-I)exam is scheduled to be held from March 4 to March 26, exams for tier II (Descriptive paper) will be held on July 8. As per the notification issued by the SSC, the tentative vacancies for the posts of LDC/JSA, PostalAssistant/ Sorting AssistantandDEO are 898, 2359, 2 and Data Entry Operator Grade”A”-Nil, respectively. It also said that reservations for SC/ST/OBC/ExS/PWD etc. categories are available as per government orders.

Those candidates between the age limit of 18-27 years as on August 8, 2018, are eligible to apply. However, for SC/ST, permissible limit of 5 years has been given. For OBC and PwD, the permissible age limits are 3 and 10 respectively. It is to be noted that for ex-servicemen, who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government in Group ‘C’posts on regular basis and have already availed of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen are not eligible for reservation.

Interested candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from any recognised Board or University. Those applying for Data Entry Operator in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India must have passed class XII in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised Board or equivalent, the notice further added.

Those willing must apply online through the website ssconline.nic.in. or ‘Click here to apply’ link provided by ssc.nic.in Candidates will also have to pay fee of Rs 100, which can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa/ Mastercard/MaestroCredit/ Debit card.

“Women candidates of all categories and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disability(PwD)and Ex-servicemen(ExS)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection”, the notification added.