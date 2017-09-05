SSC CHSL 2015 results: Marks released, visit ssc.nic.in now

SSC CHSL 2015 results: The Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2015.

SSC CHSL 2015 results: The Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2015. Candidates can now check their marks online by visiting the official website – ssc.nic.in. The commission conducted the examination for the recruitment of data entry operator, postal assistant /sorting assistant and lower division clerk (LDC).

Earlier, the SSC has declared the final result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2015. The commission had conducted the examination in the month of November and December, 2015, at various examination centers across the country. The final list of the candidates was declared after verifying their documents.

Here are the steps to check SSC CHSL 2015 marks:

1 Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

2. On the home page click on the link,”COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION,2015 MARKS OF CANDIDATES”

3. Now click on the marks section under the above category.

4. A pdf file will be downloaded.

5. Candidate can now check their names and roll numbers on the list

SSC had also issued a write-up about the result, which gives the category-wise break-up of those chosen for data entry operator (Preference D), postal assistant/sorting assistant (Preference P) and lower division clerk (Preference L). SSC CHSL exam is held every year. The minimum qualification to appear for the exam is class 12 pass from a recognized board. The candidates who clear the preliminary and main examination are called for the interview round. The maximum and minimum age of the candidates should be between 18 years and 27 years.