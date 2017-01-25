SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Raise objection and check answer keys now; 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2016 Answer Key Release.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2016 that was conducted from November 30, 2016 to December 2, 2016 and also of the re-examination that was conducted on January 12 and 13. The answer keys will be available online on the official website till January 27, 2017. 1.49 lakh candidates from different categories had appeared for the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016:

Candidates who wish to check the answer keys can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter your user ID and password that were generated at the time of registration

Click on submit, the answer keys will be displayed

Download the answer keys and take a print out of the same for future reference

Note:

Answer keys will be available through on-line mode only, candidates can acquire the answer keys on the payment of Rs 100 per answer

The answer keys will be available online on the official website till January 27, 2017

About SSC:

As per reports, 14.82 lakh candidates appeared in 44 batches in 96 cities scross the nation for SSC CGL Tier I examination.

Staff Selection Committee is an organisation that works under the Government of India to recruit staff for various posts across the different departments and ministries of the Indian Government and also for the other subordinate ministries.