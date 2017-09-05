SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: Date announced, check now

SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has announced that it will declare the result of SSC Combined Graduate level 2017 Tier 1 examination on October 31, 2017. (IE)

SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has announced that it will declare the result of SSC Combined Graduate level 2017 Tier 1 examination on October 31, 2017. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website, ssc.nic.in, after the links are activated. The commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23 across the country. Earlier, SSC had announced that the answer keys will be released on September 18. According to SSC, a total of 15,43,962 candidates appeared in the examination. The commission has conducted the examination in 43 batches. The answer key will help the candidates to analyze their performance.

Here are the steps check SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017:

1. Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

2. Now click on the “Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2017”

3. A pdf file having the name and roll number of the candidates will be downloaded.

4. Candidates can check their names on the list

5. It is advised to save the pdf file for future reference

The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam is an online computer based examination. A total of 100 questions bearing 2 marks each is asked in the exam. Candidates require to complete the examination within 1 hour. The paper is divided into four parts: A, B, C and D with 25 questions each. The first part has questions on general intelligence and reasoning, the second part on general awareness, third part on quantitative aptitude and the fourth part on English comprehension. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.