SSC CGL Exam 2017: Important update from Modi govt for Combined Graduate Level aspirants

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there is no question of re-conducting it, the government said today. “There was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. In view of some sporadic incidents of alleged cheating by some candidates at a few venues and subsequent agitation by a section of candidates, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in order to reaffirm the candidates’ faith in the examination process, recommended for an impartial enquiry into the matter by the CBI, he said. Accepting the SSC recommendation, the government has referred the matter to the CBI for a free and fair enquiry, the minister said.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on March 8, 2018, he said. “The said examination has not been cancelled, therefore, the question of re-conducting the test does not arise,” Singh said in reply to a question whether the government has initiated the process to re-conduct the examination.