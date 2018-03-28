  3. SSC CGL Exam 2017: Important update from Modi govt for Combined Graduate Level aspirants

SSC CGL Exam 2017: Important update from Modi govt for Combined Graduate Level aspirants

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there is no question of re-conducting it, the government said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2018 8:10 PM
SSC CGL Exam 2017, SSC exam notice, SSC CGL Exam 2017 result, CGL examination, SSC paper leak, latest update on SSC exam 2017, ssc prelims, ssc mains The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on March 8, 2018, he said. (PTI)

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 has not been cancelled and there is no question of re-conducting it, the government said today. “There was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. In view of some sporadic incidents of alleged cheating by some candidates at a few venues and subsequent agitation by a section of candidates, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in order to reaffirm the candidates’ faith in the examination process, recommended for an impartial enquiry into the matter by the CBI, he said. Accepting the SSC recommendation, the government has referred the matter to the CBI for a free and fair enquiry, the minister said.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on March 8, 2018, he said. “The said examination has not been cancelled, therefore, the question of re-conducting the test does not arise,” Singh said in reply to a question whether the government has initiated the process to re-conduct the examination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top