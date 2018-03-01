SSC CGL 2018 paper leak: Protests erupt; this is what Staff Selection Commission’s chairman said on alleged scam

SSC Chairman, Ashim Khurana released a statement on the official website of the SSC stating about the meeting with the ‘representatives of the agitating group’.

Hundreds of SSC CGL aspirants are going rampant and protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27. The reason for the anger is that the aspirants have alleged that the photographs of the question paper of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam had gone viral before the exam was got over. The CGL Tier II examination happened on February 22, 2018, and was handled by the Staff Selection Commission. However, on the day 1 of the examination on February 17, 2018, the second shift examinations held one of the centres in New Delhi had to be cancelled.

It was later decided by the Commission that it will not carry on with the re-examination. SSC Chairman, Ashim Khurana released a statement on the official website of the SSC stating about the meeting with the ‘representatives of the agitating group’. Khurana listed out what carried out in the meeting and asked the groups to ‘furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations.’ The statement further continues that the protests were ‘being actively instigated and sponsored by two Coaching Institutes/ agencies with vested interests.’

In another statement released by the commission stated, “They were informed that on receipt of such shreds of evidence, the Commission would, in consultation with the DoP&T, refer the matter to be enquired into by an independent Investigating Agency.”

As per the SSC’s Chairman statement, the students who are protesting are given time till 10.30 AM on March 3, 2018, to provide substantial evidence in support of their allegations.