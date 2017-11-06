SSC CGL 2017 Result Tier I announced at ssc.nic.in, check yours now

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination will have to appear for the tier II examination.

SSC CGL 2017 Result Tier I: The Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination 2017 results have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the same can check their results on the official website as the result link has now been activated. The commission has released the results of all the 9 regions on its official website. The commission had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23 across various centres in the country. A total of 15,43,962 candidates had appeared for the examination that was conducted in 43 batches. The answer key for the exam was released earlier in the month of September for the candidates to analyze their performance.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination will have to appear for the tier II examination. The admit cards for Tier II exam will be uploaded on the commission’s regional websites approximately 10 days before it begins.

SSC CGL 2017 Result Tier I: Steps to check result-

Step 1. Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Now click on the “Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2017”

Step 3. A pdf file having the name and roll number of the candidates will be downloaded.

Step 4. Candidates can check their names on the list

Step 5. It is advised to save the pdf file for future reference

The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam is an online computer based examination. A total of 100 questions bearing 2 marks each is asked in the exam. Candidates require to complete the examination within 1 hour. The paper is divided into four parts: A, B, C and D with 25 questions each. The first part has questions on general intelligence and reasoning, the second part on general awareness, third part on quantitative aptitude and the fourth part on English comprehension. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

All the best candidates!!