SSC CGL 2016 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, here is to check and download

SSC CGL 2016 result: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC CGL 2016 final result declared today. (Screenshot)

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC CGL 2016 final result was declared today for the posts of assistant audit officers, junior statistical officers and other posts on the official website ssc.nic.in. The result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) is available on the above-mentioned website from where the candidates can download their results. The SSC CCGL 2016 final result was announced by the Commission on 11 am on Saturday morning, Yesterday, the Commission had issued a notice saying that the result will be declared this morning. Earlier, the result was supposed to declared at 6 pm on August 4 but was delayed.

“The final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination is in the final stages of processing and would be declared in the morning of 05-08-2017. Inconvenience caused to candidates is sincerely regretted,” the SSC said in a notice. The final merit is on the basis of the aggregate marks scored by a candidate in tier I, tier II and tier III. The Tier III exam was held on March 19 this year. The SSC CGL exam for this year have also begun on Saturday, August 5, and will carry on till August 24.

Here is how to download SSC CGL 2016 final result:

Step 1: To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).

Step 2: On the home page, click on the notification for the results of SSC CGL 2016.

Step 3: To check your result, scroll through the list provided on the website.

Step 4: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Meanwhile, in another notification, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for downloading the final answer keys of Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 (Paper-I).