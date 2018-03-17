SSC admit card 2018: Staff Selection Commission CHSL admission certificate for Karnataka region released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, download now

SSC admit card 2018: The CHSL examination will be conducted by SSC from March 19, 2018 to March 28, 2018.

SSC admit card 2018: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) admission certificate for Karnataka region has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates who are to appear for the examination that will be conducted by SSC from March 19, 2018 to March 28, 2018 can visit the official website of SSC Karnataka and download the admit card. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind before appearing for the test. They should also remember that entry inside the examination centre will not be allowed without the admit card.

SSC admit card 2018: Important Instructions-

In addition to their Admit Card, candidates should keep in mind to carry three copies of their latest colored photo (3cm x 3.5 cm) along with at least one photo identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (e.g. AADHAR Card, Driving License, University /College ID, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, etc).

In case. if a candidate fails to bring the above documents, he/she would not be admitted in the examination venue and his/her candidature could be cancelled.

Prohibited items, such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are STRICTLY NOT ALLOWED in the examination lab.

Pen/pencil and paper for rough work would be provided in the examination lab.

Electronic watch (timer) will be available on the computer screen allotted to candidates

SSC 2018: Entry of the Candidates inside the venue will ONLY be allowed-

i) between 8.30 AM – 9.30 AM for the first session

ii) between 12.00 PM – 1.00 PM for the second session and

iii) between 3.00 PM – 4.00 PM for the third session.

SSC CHSL 2018: Timing and other things-

This Exam is for a duration of 60 minutes:

Batch 1 : Exam Timing : 10:00 AM to 11.00 AM ; Reporting Time : 08.30 AM ; Entry Closing Time : 9.30 AM

Batch 2: Exam Timing : 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM ; Reporting Time : 12.00 PM ; Entry Closing Time : 1.00 PM

Batch 3: Exam Timing : 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM ; Reporting Time : 3.00 PM ; Entry Closing Time : 4.00 PM

SSC CHSL 2018: Exam Pattern-

Total Number of Questions for the Exam is : 100

Total Marks for the Exam is: 200

Negative Marking for every wrong answer : 0.50