South Indian Bank Recruitment 2017: 468 probationary clerks posts on offer across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana, Delhi NCR

Interested candidates can visit the official website of South Indian Bank Ltd at southindianbank.com to fill up the application form.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2017-2018: The South Indian Bank Ltd has invited applications from interested and eligible Indian nationals to apply for a total of 468 probationary clerks vacancies available across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi NCR. Interested candidates can visit the official website of South Indian Bank Ltd at southindianbank.com to fill up the application form for the available posts. According to the notification, ‘Eligible candidates are requested to apply ONLINE through Bank’s website www.southindianbank.com. No other means/modes of applications will be accepted. Before the registration, candidates are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name.’ Interested candidates can find all the important information about the whole recruitment process below-

South Indian Bank Recruitment Important dates-

Online Application Start Date: 20.12.2017

Online Application End Date: 30.12.2017

Tentative Online Test date: During January 2018

South Indian Bank Recruitment Vacancy details-

1. Kerala – 340

2. Tamil Nadu – 68

3. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (For Branches under Bank’s Hyderabad Region)- 35

4. Delhi NCR – 25

Note: The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank/ future contingencies.

South Indian Bank Recruitment Eligibility Criteria-

1. Educational Qualification as on 31.12.2017: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60 % marks under regular course

2. Age: Less than 26 years as on 31.12.2017. Candidate should be born not earlier than 01.01.1992 and not later than 31.12.1997 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.

3. Other Requirements: Candidates having a permanent address in the respective state or those who have been residing in the same state continuously for the last 5 years and are proficient in a local language apart from English only are eligible to apply.

South Indian Bank Recruitment Salary details-

PROBATIONARY CLERK- Rs. 11765 – 655/3 – 13730 – 815/3 – 16175 – 980/4 – 20095 – 1145/7 – 28110 – 2120/1 – 30230 – 1310/1 – 31540

South Indian Bank Recruitment How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of South Indian Bank at southindianbank.com

Step 2: Click on the careers link available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Clerks’ link

Step 4: Now click on the Apply Online link to fill in the application form

Step 5: Complete the application form, pay the fees online and upload the required documents to complete the process

Note: Candidates can apply online only from 20.12.2017 to 30.12.2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

South Indian Bank Recruitment- Application Fees-

General Category: Rs. 600

SC/ST category: Rs. 150