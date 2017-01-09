SNAP 2016: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test results out; check snaptest.org for latest update

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The board holds these exams twice a year for the post of assistant professor only or for junior research fellowship. The official website of UGC has all the information a candidate might need.The website highlights all the important notifications for the convience of the students. (Source: IE)

SNAP 2016: Students waiting for the results of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2016 can now check their results as these have been announced. The candidates can check Symbosis University’s website for the latest updates. The university has announced the results for the aptitude test for management course aspirants, which was conducted on December 18, 2016. Thousands of candidates tried their luck in the test which was held for the admission in various affiliated colleges.

How to check SNAP 2016 results

Visit University’s official website snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link ‘SNAP 2016 score card’

A new page will open

Enter your SNAP id and password

Download and check your scores

As per experts, an overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM, 63-65 for SCMHRD, and 56-60 for SIBM Bangalore and SIIB. Please note the there are no sectional cut-offs for SNAP.

SNAP 2016 was conducted on the 18th of December. Students who appeared for the exam were up for a surprise in the examination centre as the test this year turned out to be quite difficult, much more so than the earlier ones. The University had been following the same pattern since 2009 but this year around, it chose to go for a revamp in the way the paper is set every year.

The total number of the questions asked in the common entrance exam remained unchanged however, the number of questions in the current affairs were cut down by 10 and the questions in the analytical and logical reasoning were increased by 10. Also, marks per question in the reasoning section were cut by half. Where earlier one right answer earned the candidates 2 marks, it now fetched them only one mark, bringing the total down from 180 to 150.