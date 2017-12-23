SJVN recruitment 2018: Mini Ratna announces 270 vacancies for Graduates, Technicians at sjvn.nic.in, check last date to apply

SJVN recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, SJVN Limited has announced 270 vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and Technician (ITI) apprentices at sjvn.nic.in. (Website)

SJVN recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, SJVN Limited has announced 270 vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and Technician (ITI) apprentices at sjvn.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 10, 2018. “The candidates who after the completion of their education have undergone training or job experience of one year or more shall not be considered eligible for apprenticeship training. Even if the gap between the declaration of result and the commencement of training is more than three years, the candidate will be declared not eligible,” as per the official notification. The company said that there will be no interviews and the eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/Technology.

SJVN recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Graduate Apprentices:

Total number of posts: 100 posts

Architecture: 01 posts

Instrumentation: 01 posts

Environment Pollution & Control: 01 posts

Applied Geology: 02 posts

Information Technology: 01 posts

Mechanical: 20 posts

Electronics & Communication: 01 posts

Electrical: 30 posts

Civil: 43 posts

Educational qualification: Full time Degree in Engineering/Technology in related branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE.

2.Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Total number of posts: 50 posts

Mechanical: 10 posts

Electrical: 25 posts

Civil: 13 posts

Architecture: 01 posts

Information Technology: 01 posts

Educational qualification: Full-time Diploma in Engineering/Technology in the relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State.

3. Technician (ITI) Apprentices

Total number of posts: 120 posts

Office Assistant/ Office Management: 02 posts

Information Communications Technology/ IT/ Computer Assembly & Maintenance: 03 posts

General Mechanist/ Mechanical Servicing: 07 posts

Technician (Power Electronics Systems): 03 posts

Floricist (Floriculture): 02 posts

Electrician: 70 posts

Office Secretaryship/ Stenography: 03 posts

Fabricator/ Fitter/ Welder: 15 posts

Electronics Mechanic: 15 posts

Educational qualification: Minimum 10th Pass and two years ITI course in relevant Branch /Trade or 10+2 level vocational course in relevant branch/ Trade

Here is the official notification:

SJVN recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

A. For Graduate Apprentices & Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online through the Career section on SJVN’s website– sjvn.nic.in. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.

B. For ITI Apprentices Trainees:

The eligible candidates desirous to be considered against this advertisement for the post of ITI Apprenticeship Trainees may apply through the NAPS portal of NCVT developed by Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship. The detailed procedure for applying will be as under:

a) Log on to — apprenticeship.gov.in ->> Apprentices ->> Apprenticeship Registration.

Fill all the required details along with AADHAR/UID number without which the contract will not be registered. After registration apply on SJVN already registered on portal for relevant discipline.