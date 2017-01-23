Set back for Delhi Private Schools on Nursery Admissions: Supreme Court sets aside their plea that challenged the Delhi High Court orders

Nursery Admissions in Delhi. Source: PTI

Nursery Admissions: A big set back for all private schools in Delhi as Supreme Court of India has over turned their plea challenging the Delhi High Court orders on Nursery Admissions. The plea was filed by the private schools challenging the nursery admission guidelines issued by the Lieutenant Governor in December 2016.

According to the new guidelines that have been approved by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal in accordance with the Directorate of Education, all applicants living in the neighborhood of the school will be given priority over those living further away with many other pointers including no preference to girl child and guidelines for sibling in the same school.

The neighbourhood criteria, that seeks schools to give preference to children living within the radius of six km from school will now be been given maximum weightage with 70 points out of 100 in the open category seats. Later, the Lt Governor enhanced the criteria to eight kilometres. The admission process for nursery classes has already started from January 15 and will continue upto January 31.