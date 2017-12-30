SCDCC bank recruitment 2017 18: South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd notifies 127 vacancies for fresh graduates, others; check last date to apply

SCDCC bank recruitment 2017 18: The candidates must know that the last date to apply online is January 10, 2018. (Website)

SCDCC bank recruitment 2017 18: Good news for graduates! the South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd (SCDCC) has announced 127 vacancies for the posts of Second Division Clerk and Computer Programmer at scdccbank.com. Candidates who all are eligible and interested must note that they can apply visiting the official website. The candidates must know that the last date to apply online is January 10, 2018. “The candidate should be within 40 years in the case of SC & ST, 38 years in case of Backward community and class and 35 years in case of others. In addition to the above 125 posts, an additional list will be prepared with reservation of posts for filling up the vacancies arising in Second Division Clerk posts in the next six months,” as per the job notification.

SCDCC bank recruitment 2017: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

1.Name of the post: Second Division Clerk

Number of vacancies:125 Posts

2.Name of the post: Computer Programmer

Name of the post: 2 Posts

Application Fees: Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 towards the exam fee while for SC & ST candidates the amount is Rs.300.

Educational Qualification:-

For Computer Programmer – MCA of any recognized University in India or B.E. in Computer Science or M.Sc. in Computer Science obtained by attending a regular course of classes with above 50% marks.

Experience: (a) Must have minimum 3 years experience as Computer Programmer and have sufficient knowledge of Hardware and Networking. (b) Must have experience in preparation of Computer programme in Visual Basic and Dot Net. (c) Must have good experience in Oracle and SQL Database. (d) Must have experience of console operator under Linux and Windows Network

For Second Division Clerk- Degree of any recognized University in India with a minimum of 50% marks and above (aggregate of 3 years) Or A Post Graduation Degree of any recognized University in India with minimum of 45% marks and above in any Degree (aggregate of 3 years). Diploma in Computer Application or any other course in Computer with a minimum of 6 months course. The persons having Degree with Computer subject are exempted from this condition.

Here is the official notification:

Preference will be given to the persons having B.Com, BBM, BCA degree. Preference will also be given for the persons having additional qualifications, work experience in DCC Banks or Urban Cooperative Banks, Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies and experts in the computer.

SCDCC bank recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the official website– scdccbank.com,

2. Then click on the link– Recruitment Notification,

3. Now click on online application form.

4. Enter all your details and fill the application,

5. Pay the fees and submit the form.

6. Save and take a print out of the application for future reference.