SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017: Attention State Bank of India aspirants! Here is how and where to download admit card

The State Bank Of India will release the admit card for the examination of specialist cadre officers on October 25 at sbi.co.in. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card or call letter visiting the official website. The State Bank Of India will conduct the computer-based test on November 11, 2017, to recruit 40 deputy manager (law). The State Bank Of India will be conducted Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Ernakulam and Trivandrum centres.

Here are the steps to download SBI Specialist Officer admit card:

1. Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

2. Now click on the link for admit card in the latest announcements, after it is activated.

3. You will be taken to a new login page

4. Enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code

5. Click on login

6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7. Save and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

Here are the names of the posts and a total number of vacancies under SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2017:

Name of the posts:

Deputy Manager (Law)

Deputy General Manager (Law)

Total no. of posts: 41

The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport / Aadhar / PAN Card / Driving Licence / Voter’s Card in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall.