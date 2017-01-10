SBI SO Admit Card 2016 Available for Download Now

SBI SO Admit Card 2016: The State bank of India (SBI) has released the Admit Cards of its Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) examination. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can now download the Admit Card from the official website of SBI.
The last Date for the download of Admit Card is January 20, 2017. The SBI SO 2016 is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2017
SBI SO Admit Card 2016:
Candidates can download their Admit Card by following the below-mentioned steps:
- Visit The official website of SBI at http://www.sbi.co.in/
- Now visit the careers tab of the website
- Click on the link that says ‘SBI SO 2016- Call Letter’
- Once you enter the website, firstly choose the language in which you wish to download your Admit Card
- Enter your Registration No. and Roll no. that were generated at the time of registration
- Enter the Captcha code and then press Login
- Once you enter your account, download your admit card and take out a print out of the same for further use
- It is important for all the candidates to carry their Admit Cards to the Examination Centre, entry without Admit Card will not be permitted