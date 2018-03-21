SBI recruitment 2018: State Bank of India announces fresh vacancies on sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria and pay scale here

SBI recruitment 2018: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on the official website – sbi.co.in. (Reuters)

SBI recruitment 2018: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on the official website – sbi.co.in. In a recruitment notification, SBI has opened online registration of application and payment of fees for eligible aspirants. The online registration has begun and will close on April 7, 2018. Applicants are advised to apply through the prescribed format on or before the deadline. The notification on the website has advised the candidates to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Candidates will be required to upload all required documents, failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting or for the interview. The process of shortlisting the candidates and interview will be provisional without verification of documents. However, when a candidate reports for the interview, the candidature will be subject to verification of all details and documents with the original. Applicants are also advised to check Bank’s website – bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers – regularly for details and latest updates.

Following are more details about the posts:

Total vacancies: 119

SBI recruitment 2018: Name of the posts

• Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35

• Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1

• Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1

• Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82

SBI recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Special Management Executive:

• CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance, Or

• 2 years PG diploma in finance

Deputy General Manager (Law) (contractual):

• A degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India.

Deputy General Manager (Law) (regular):

• A degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India.

• Postgraduate degree in law will be preferable.

Deputy Manager (Law):

• A degree in law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised university India.

Age limit:

• Special Management Executive:

Min – 30 years

Max – 40 years

• Deputy General Manager (Law):

Min – 42 years

Max – 52 years

• Deputy Manager (Law):

Min – 25 years

Max – 35 years

SBI recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

Shortlisting and Interview for following posts-

• Special Management Executive

• Deputy General Manager (Law)

• Deputy General Manager (Law)

Written test and Interview for the following post-

• Deputy Manager (Law)

SBI recruitment 2018: Pay scale

• The selected candidates for the posts of Special Management Executives and Deputy General Manager (contractual) will receive Rs 18 lakhs per annum.

• While the Deputy General Manager (regular) will receive Rs 47 lakhs per annum.

• Deputy Manager (Law) will get Rs 15.10 lakhs per annum.

SBI recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration begins: March 20, 2018

Last date for submission of applications: April 7, 2018

Last date for printing your application: April 22, 2018

Online Fee Payment: March 3, 2018 to April 4, 2018