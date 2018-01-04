SBI recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officers at sbi.co.in; here is how to apply

SBI recruitment 2018: Good news for job aspirants, the State Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in. (PTI)

SBI recruitment 2018: Good news for job aspirants, the State Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. The last date to apply online is January 28, 2018. As per the official notification, SBI will hire 50 officers at Deputy manager level. The candidates who will be appointed will be assigned duties like — Conducting Audit of branches/offices of the Bank and/or its Subsidiaries/Associates/JVs located within India or abroad at the direction of the Internal AuditDepartment of the Bank; preparation of reports for the activities audited containing the findings of audit; preparation of memorandum/reports for reporting to Management and/or Board Level Committees; any other work that may be entrusted by the Bank.

SBI recruitment 2018: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Name of the post:- Specialist Cadre Officer Posts

Total number of vacancies: 50

Educational Qualification:- Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Minimum 2 years experience in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks, in/with a Chartered Accountant firm engaged in statutory/internal/Concurrent Audit of Banks or in the employment of a Bank.

Selection Process for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts:

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online written test and interview/group discussion.

Pay scale: Rs 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

The officials will be eligible for DA, HRA. CCA, PF, contributory pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules in force from time to time.Auditors placed on mobile duty are allowed to keep their family at the place of their choice.While being on mobile the auditors are eligible for reimbursement of travelling and lodging expenses as per their eligibility and in addition, are entitled to HaltingAllowance as applicable to their Grade/Centre.

The test will be conducted tentatively on25.02.2018. The call letter of the test will be uploaded on Bank's website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and emails. Candidates will be required to download the call letters. The test may be held at Ahmedabad,Vadodara, Bangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jammu,Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Hyderabad/Secunderabad,Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, NewDelhi/Delhi NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Ernakulam & Trivandrum centres.

Here is how to apply:

Candidates may apply online through the official website –bank.sbi/careers. The last date for submission of online application is 28 January 2018.